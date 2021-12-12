Hancock & Kelley: Cori Bush votes ‘no’ on defense spending, ongoing mask mandate fight

ST. LOUIS – Our top story this week: St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page and embattled Health Director Dr. Faisal Khan finally conceded there is no mask mandate in the county. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is forcing the issue.

Also on the show:

Governor Mike Parson has been accused of hiding data from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services showing that masks work.

As more suspected killers go free in St. Louis, there’s a new call for the state to once again take over the police department.

Actor Jussie Smollett has been convicted of faking a racist, anti-gay, hate crime. Should he go to jail?

St. Louis Congresswoman Cori Bush is among those voting against the $770 billion National Defense Authorization Act. In this, her first term, Bush has also refused to join efforts among the region’s congressional delegation to protect jobs at Boeing, one of her district’s largest employers, which makes fighter jets and defense missiles.

And the massive FOX News Channel Christmas tree gets torched in New York City.