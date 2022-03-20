ST. LOUIS – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke virtually with the Congress on Wednesday. He repeated his plea for more help from the United States and NATO in his war with Russia. Zelenskyy again called for a no-fly zone and Mig fighters, which Poland is willing to give them; but the plan has run into pushback from the United States.

Other topics up for discussion on the show:

High gas prices and runaway inflation.

Gun violence on St. Louis-area highways.

Rams settlement.

COVID spending.

Daylight saving time.