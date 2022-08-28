ST. LOUIS – We begin this week with a hot-button issue that seems to be getting hotter by the day: President Joe Biden’s move to forgive some student debt. The president says it’s good for the economy but critics claim that’s baloney.

Also on the agenda today:

Dr. Anthony Fauci is stepping down. Has he been good or bad for America’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic?

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones took credit when homicides dropped last year. They’re soaring now. Should she take any blame?

And a dilemma in baseball heaven: Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina leaves the team to be with his basketball team in Puerto Rico.