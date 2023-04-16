ST. LOUIS – We begin with Missouri lawmakers taking action to restrict transgender medical treatment for adolescents. Debate in the Missouri Senate turned bizarre and garnered national headlines when Republican State Senator Mike Moon, of rural Southwest Missouri, spoke up for 12-year-olds getting married. He then tried to clarify that the next day.

Also on the show this week:

We have quotes of the week as embattled St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner throws her staff under the bus to save her own job.

U.S. Airman Jack Teixeira of Massachusetts is accused of leaking top secret Pentagon documents on social media. Federal authorities surrounded his home and arrested him a day earlier. Are Republicans standing up for the leaker? Should the buck stop with President Joe Biden?

Also, signs Missouri is winning the “weed war” with Illinois, just two months after allowing the sale of marijuana for recreational use.