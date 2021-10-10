Hancock & Kelley: Debt ceiling, inflation, and Greitens campaigning outside Missouri

ST. LOUIS – Andy Banker welcomes John Hancock and Michael Kelley to discuss the following issues this week:
- The “I” word. With $3 dollar gas now the norm, what can be done about inflation?
- Former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens is running for the U.S. Senate but is campaigning outside of the state.
- We begin with the big news from Congress: Republicans actually cut a deal with Democrats on raising the “debt ceiling.”
- Steve Bannon, a former chief strategist for former President Donald Trump, apparently will not cooperate with the Congressional investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection.
- And Pope Francis makes a plea to Missouri Governor Mike Parson.