Hancock & Kelley: Debt ceiling, inflation, and Greitens campaigning outside Missouri

ST. LOUIS – Andy Banker welcomes John Hancock and Michael Kelley to discuss the following issues this week:

  • The “I” word. With $3 dollar gas now the norm, what can be done about inflation?
  • Former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens is running for the U.S. Senate but is campaigning outside of the state.
  • We begin with the big news from Congress: Republicans actually cut a deal with Democrats on raising the “debt ceiling.”
  • Steve Bannon, a former chief strategist for former President Donald Trump, apparently will not cooperate with the Congressional investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection.
  • And Pope Francis makes a plea to Missouri Governor Mike Parson.

