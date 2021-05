CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. – Deputies in rural South Carolina are continuing a manhunt for a suspect linked to murders in their home state and St. Louis County, Missouri.

On Sunday, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office said they were pursuing Tyler Terry in the area of Highway 9 and Richburg Road. The highway and road have been shut down and authorities are asking people to lock their doors, secure their firearms, stay inside and report any suspicious activity around trash cans, barns, etc.