It was another Sunday morning of sometimes heated but always civil political debate on Hancock and Kelley for Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023.

More dysfunction at the St. Louis City Jail as inmates beat a guard and held him hostage. The jail commissioner says things have actually been going pretty well at the jail, even though FOX 2 has learned the death of a 32-year-old inmate just days before the hostage situation, is now under investigation.

Also on the show this week:

The City of St. Louis is paying almost $10,000 to a foreign business to facilitate an online platform to take suggestions from the public on how to spend the city’s share (more than $250,000,000) of the NFL settlement over the Rams’ return to Los Angeles from St. Louis in 2016.

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones proposes a ban on “military grade” AR and AK-style rapid-fire rifles, even though it’s clear such bans violate state law.

A new SLU/YouGov poll shows heavy support for Donald Trump in the Republican presidential primary. It also shows broad opposition to transgender medications and medical procedures for minors and to trans athletes in youth sports. New Missouri laws taking effect this week are in line with those poll results. However, the same poll shows a majority is against banning books about transgender youth.

Former President Trump had his first mugshot taken when he answered criminal charges for allegedly conspiring to overturn the 2020 Presidential election results in Georgia. Mugshot coffee mugs and t-shirts are on sale, and millions of dollars are pouring into the Trump campaign.

The winners and losers from the first Republican presidential debate.

President Joe Biden missing the mark in Hawaii by comparing a minor fire at his home years ago to the plight of victims of the tragic fires in Maui, which killed at least 115 people and wiped out scores of homes and businesses, with hundreds of people still missing.

Our quote of the week was from Russian President Vladmir Putin on the death of the leader of mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin.