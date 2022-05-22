We begin this week with mounting economic woes: wildly soaring prices, the stock market tanking, and politicians pointing fingers.

Also on the program today:

President Joe Biden travels to Buffalo, New York after a white nationalist murders defenseless shoppers at a grocery store.

We saw our biggest primary elections of the year, thus far. What can be said about the “Trump Effect”?

St. Louis breaks ground on an expansion at the convention center expansion, but there are fears the project may never get finished.

Plus, we discuss the politics of the baby formula shortage.