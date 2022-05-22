We begin this week with mounting economic woes: wildly soaring prices, the stock market tanking, and politicians pointing fingers.
Also on the program today:
- President Joe Biden travels to Buffalo, New York after a white nationalist murders defenseless shoppers at a grocery store.
- We saw our biggest primary elections of the year, thus far. What can be said about the “Trump Effect”?
- St. Louis breaks ground on an expansion at the convention center expansion, but there are fears the project may never get finished.
- Plus, we discuss the politics of the baby formula shortage.