ST. LOUIS – Missouri is set to execute a man who killed a Kirkwood police officer in a heinous, execution-style murder. Activists say that killer is a victim of injustice.

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones quits Twitter after Elon Musk tweeted about Ferguson and the long-ago debunked “hands up, don’t shoot” narrative.

In the wake of two more gruesome mass shootings, President Joe Biden calls the continued sale of semi-automatic firearms “sick.”

Our quote of the week is from Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is stepping down and likely facing a congressional investigation very soon.