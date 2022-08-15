ST. LOUIS – We begin with this week’s episode with the FBI raid on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Conservatives say Democrats are blatantly using federal law enforcement for partisan political reasons. Could the former president go to prison? Will this galvanize his support and get him re-elected? And why won’t Democrats call this a raid?

Also on the show this week:

Democrats pass a new tax and spending plan they say will cut inflation. Republicans say that’s nonsense.

A billion-dollar investment could be made to redevelop part of St. Louis south of the Gateway Arch.

Missourians will get to vote on legalizing recreational marijuana use this fall.

And Dr. Anthony Fauci makes a joke about COVID-19. It’s our quote of the week.