ST. LOUIS – On the program this week, the city’s chief prosecutor, Kim Gardner, plunges into deeper trouble, as a judge lays into her from the bench.

Two judges in separate cases threatened to hold her in contempt after no one from her office showed up for two trials: a murder case and a shooting case with a child victim. One judge let Gardner off the hook; the other did not.

Also on the show this week:

The push for reparations in the City of St. Louis takes a big step forward.

President Joe Biden makes it official. He’s running for re-election in 2024. The announcement coming not at a rally, but in a video.

Meanwhile, House Republicans pass a bill to raise the U.S. debt ceiling and continue to pay the nation’s bills. But the bill also includes stiff new restraints on federal spending. The ball is now in the Democrats’ court, but President Biden is urging his fellow Democrats to simply not play ball.

A legal double-whammy for Donald Trump from his vice president and from a woman who says the former president raped her.

Our quote of the week is from TV political talker Tucker Carlson after being fired from FOX News.