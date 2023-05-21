ST. LOUIS – We begin this week discussing the early resignation of St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner and her effort to select her own temporary replacement. Governor Mike Parson ultimately selected Gabe Gore to serve the remainder of Gardner’s term, which runs through 2024.

Also on the program his week:

The U.S. House of Representatives recently voted 413-to-2 to honor fallen police officers. St. Louis Congresswoman Cori Bush was one of the “no” votes.

If Americans want compromise on abortion policy, politicians in Illinois and North Carolina don’t seem to be listening.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz wants a federal investigation into Anheuser-Busch regarding the recent controversy over Bud Light’s brief social media partnership with a transgender influencer.

Our quote of the week is from Dr. Anthony Fauci’s commencement address to graduates from Washington University – St. Louis.