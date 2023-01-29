ST. LOUIS – We begin with the violent crime wave being carried out by teenage gunmen in the City of St. Louis and beyond. In an exclusive interview with FOX 2, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones praised police for arresting three suspects allegedly behind more than a dozen carjackings, hold-ups, and a murder, within a 48-hour period.

Also on the show this week:

The world reacts to a fatal traffic stop beating at the hands of Memphis police officers.

Missouri lawmakers look at taking control of policing and prosecuting serious crimes in St. Louis.

Missouri’s new attorney general takes on drag shows aimed at school kids.

St. Louis aldermen have done it. On Friday, they voted to nearly double their own pay for their part-time jobs.