ST. LOUIS – We begin with the ongoing crime crisis in St. Louis. Shocking video, seen by millions of people around the world, shows a sidewalk execution, with one man shooting another in the head on Tucker Boulevard in the heart of downtown St. Louis as cars passed and people walked by.

Investigations into St. Louis’s top prosecutor, Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, are expanding. She’s not the only one getting a subpoena.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson sounds off on St. Louis’s crime crisis, and the city making headlines for all the wrong reasons.

St. Louis Congresswoman Cori Bush recently got married. Should her husband have been on her campaign payroll?

CITY SC makes its home debut in a city beaming with pride. The crowd chanting “S-T-L! S-T-L!” Is it enough to turn the tide in crime-ridden downtown St. Louis?