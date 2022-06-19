We begin this week on the subject of gun control. There’s been another mass shooting. This one, at an Alabama church, left two people dead and another injured. The suspect is in custody. In the midst of the madness, the United States Senate may be ready to take action.

Also on the show this week:

New polling shows who voters trust more on key issues – Democrats or Republicans?

The Trump effect in the St. Louis area. The former president will headline a rally for a Congressional candidate.

We are in the thick of primary election season and things are getting thick in the Democratic race for St. Louis County Executive. Challenger Jane Dueker is now going after incumbent Sam Page over county jail official Tony Weaver, who’s under federal indictment for allegedly using COVID-relief money in a kickback scheme.

Two men from the St. Louis area were arrested last weekend as part of a mass arrest of a white nationalist group heading to a Pride event in Idaho.

St. Louis hockey hero Pat Maroon sticks it to Rams owner Stan Kroenke.