ST. LOUIS – On this show this week, we’re taking a deep dive into the Hamas-Israeli war.

President Joe Biden addressed the nation this past week, saying America stands with Israel. He’s calling for more than $100 billion in aid for Israel in its war with Hamas and Ukraine in its war with the invading Russia and Vladimir Putin. Meanwhile, St. Louis Congresswoman Cori Bush has accused Israel of war crimes for its response to terror attacks.

Also on the show this week:

Congress is still without a House Speaker and the GOP is a complete mess. Can they fix things”?

We have two big surprises in Missouri’s two big elections in 2024: the races for governor and the U.S. Senate.

The U.S. Supreme Court weighs in on Missouri’s controversial gun law, the so-called Second Amendment Preservation Act.

Our quote of the week is a single word, from Sidney Powell—a former attorney for Donald Trump—now turned witness for the prosecution against the former president.