ST. LOUIS – It was another Sunday morning of sometimes heated but always civil political debate on Hancock and Kelley for July 16, 2023.

John Hancock, Republican strategist (on the right), and Michael Kelley, Democrat strategist (on the left) took on the following topics:

The new push for expanded rest areas for truckers after a Greyhound bus crashed into 3 semis parked along the shoulder at the entrance to an overcrowded rest area near St. Louis, killing 3 and injuring 14.

The City of St. Louis is being sued for 911 system failures by the family of a man who says he bled to death because they couldn’t get anyone to answer 911 calls from him, his family, and bystanders. The city has failed to address a shortage of 911 dispatchers and an outdated call system for years.

Republican Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri joined Democrats, environmental activists, and those who’ve become ill with cancer and other illnesses in demanding that the U.S. Government establish a fund to help victims of exposure to nuclear waste in St. Louis – dating back nearly 80 years to World War II-era work on atomic weapons.

Illinois conservatives rallied against the YMCA’s transgender locker room policy after Abbigail Wheeler, 16, objected to transwomen sharing the YMCA women’s locker room. She posted a sign reading “biological women only.” YMCA staff said that could be considered hate speech.

At a NATO conference, President Biden pledged unwavering support for Ukraine in its defense against invasion from Russia. The president received a rousing reception in Lithuania. He also pumped the brakes on Ukraine’s quest to join NATO.

Inflation plummeted to just 3% in June. How does that impact President Biden’s reelection chances? Is “Bidenomics” working?

How in the world can you sneak cocaine into the White House lobby, leave it behind, and not get caught by the U.S. Secret Service?

Our Quote of the Week: is the parole of convicted Manson Family killer Leslie Van Houten an argument for the death penalty?