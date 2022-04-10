ST. LOUIS – We begin with a discussion about an historic first in our nation’s history, as the Senate approved a Black woman for a seat on the United States Supreme Court.

Also on the show this week:

New sanctions against Russia target Vladimir Putin’s daughters.

Former President Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, has plenty to say to the January 6 Committee.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner stands up for a suspected carjacker and stands against a pair of St. Louis police officers. Will it be her last stand?

Finally, we had our first true Opening Day in three years in St. Louis. We’ll look at the politics of Opening Day, where the only politics is no politics.

St. Louis has lost one of its top businessmen and ambassadors. Former Centene CEO Michael Meidorff died at age 79. He’s noted for growing the company into one of the St. Louis region’s largest employers, for his charitable endeavors, enacting Medicaid expansion statewide as approved by voters, and most recently for holding political leaders feet to the fire when it comes to prosecuting crime in St. Louis.