ST. LOUIS – We begin with the issue that’s impacting everyone, everyday: runaway inflation – no end in sight. President Joe Biden blames Russia. But Republican congressional leaders aren’t buying the president’s explanation and see an ever-growing opening to win back control of Congress in November.

The Department of Labor reports an 8.5% inflation rate – another 40-year high. A new Quinnipiac Poll shows the president’s approval rating at an all-time low of 33%.

Also on the show this week:

The left and right are all atwitter over uber-rich Elon Musk’s bid to take over the social media platform.

Discussion over a proposed election law in the Missouri Legislature somehow becomes a debate over banning transgender athletes.

In danger of losing her law license, embattled St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner escapes with a slap on the wrist.

After months of secrecy surrounding St. Louis’s $790 million from the Rams and NFL settlement, city aldermen are saying “show me the money.”