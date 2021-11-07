Hancock & Kelley: Infrastructure bill passes, payments for immigrant families separated at the border

ST. LOUIS – We open this week’s Hancock and Kelley with two major stories: voters send Democrats a message in elections around the country, and Congress finally delivers an infrastructure bill.
Also on the show:
- There’s consideration the United States may be about to pay off immigrant families separated at the border – to the tune of $450,000 each.
- Missouri Senator Josh Hawley gets sued over contributions from the NRA.
- A huge win as St. Louis lands an upcoming event that will have the eyes of the world upon us.