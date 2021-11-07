Hancock & Kelley: Infrastructure bill passes, payments for immigrant families separated at the border

ST. LOUIS – We open this week’s Hancock and Kelley with two major stories: voters send Democrats a message in elections around the country, and Congress finally delivers an infrastructure bill.

Also on the show:

There’s consideration the United States may be about to pay off immigrant families separated at the border – to the tune of $450,000 each.

Missouri Senator Josh Hawley gets sued over contributions from the NRA.

A huge win as St. Louis lands an upcoming event that will have the eyes of the world upon us.