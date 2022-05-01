ST. LOUIS – Good Sunday morning. Welcome to “Hancock & Kelley,” where we dive into the top issues of the week.

We begin with the “R” word: recession. Dismal economic numbers continue to mount for the Biden White House. The president is grappling for answers about a looming recession.

Also on the agenda this week:

Vice President Kamala Harris has COVID. President Joe Biden is fighting to extend a mask mandate for travel, but is Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg being a hypocrite on the issue?

Billionaire Elon Musk receives approval for his Twitter takeover and then promptly gets into an online dust-up with Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has issued a hazard alert letter after six people were killed when a tornado hit an Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville, Illinois, in December 2021.

First the Rams and now could the Kansas City Chiefs be leaving Missouri?

And life-changing news for a man you are used to seeing here every Sunday morning – Grandpa John Hancock. We’ve got a photo you need to see.