Hancock & Kelley: Is misinformation a First Amendment right?

ST. LOUIS – Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy blasts Facebook and Twitter for allowing the spread of misinformation about vaccines and a new spike in infections. Republican Senator Josh Hawley sees red flags here.

Also, Republicans in Congress blast President Joe Biden for his $3.5 trillion spending plan. Democrats defend the ambitious plan as an investment in human infrastructure; things like child care, Medicare, and climate change.

Later, the panel discusses the Missouri gas tax increase and the upcoming release of three books about the Trump administration.