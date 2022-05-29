ST. LOUIS – After two mass shootings in less than two weeks—both carried out by teens armed with heavy weaponry—is it time for gun control in America?

The murder of 19 children and two teachers at a school in Uvalde, Texas, just 10 days after a white nationalist murdered Black shoppers at a Buffalo supermarket, has led to an impassioned call for action to prevent these mass killings.

Also on the show today:

Democrats shun one of their own in Congress – Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez.

We are now in the thick of primary election season. But primary elections as we know them will be no more in Missouri.

And we’ll talk about the “pot-hole” candidate – a St. Louisan running for the U.S. Senate. It started as a lark but it may not be just a joke anymore.