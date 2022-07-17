ST. LOUIS – We begin this week’s episode with explosive new revelations from the latest hearing of the Congressional panel investigating the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney has accused former President Donald Trump of witness tampering.

There was also more damning testimony. One of the rioters testified the crowd was completely under the former president’s control and simply doing what he believed Trump had called on them to do.

Also on the agenda:

President Joe Biden visits Saudi Arabia and a fist-bump is making more headlines than anything else.

Former President Trump says it’s not a matter of “if” but “when” he announces another run for the White House.

We discuss a jaw-dropping video of an enraged voter showing up at the front door of a candidate for state representative in St. Charles.

And can a man get pregnant? Missouri Senator Josh Hawley is labeled “transphobic” for his views.

There is a policing crisis in the city of Seattle. A couple of years ago, cries for police defunding were among the loudest, and where protesters actually seized control of multiple city blocks creating a “police-free” zone. The city council cut the police budget. Seattle has now lost nearly 30% of its police officers. The city is growing. Crime is soaring, but fewer of those crimes—including sex assaults—are being investigated because there aren’t enough cops. The city is now getting ready to spend millions on incentives to try and get more officers.