ST. LOUIS – We begin with the top race on the ballot for all of our Missouri voters out there: the U.S. Senate contest between Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine. The latest Nexstar/Emerson College/The Hill poll numbers show Schmitt with a 12-point lead.

Also on the agenda this week:

President Joe Biden says “democracy is on the ballot” and that voting Republican may be un-American.

We’ll run-down top races here and across the country. John and Michael will give their election day predictions and let us know if any surprises are lurking.

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 hosted St. Louis’s only televised debate of this campaign season. Was it a difference maker?

Finally, a glaring example of why crime is a top issue: a city sheriff’s deputy is carjacked and robbed of his gun in downtown St. Louis.