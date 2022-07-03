ST. LOUIS – We begin with the latest, stunning hearing of the January 6 Committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol, as an aide to former President Donald Trump’s chief of staff tells all.
Also on the agenda for this week:
- Surprising outcomes and the “Trump effect” in the Illinois primaries.
- St. Louis Democrats want to use money from the American Recovery Act (ARPA) to help Missouri women get abortions.
- The newly hired chief of staff for St. Louis County Executive Sam Page has abruptly resigned.
- Another landmark Supreme Court decision – this one on the power of prayer.
- Taking the fun out of the Fourth of July. Should you have the right to light fireworks?