ST. LOUIS – We begin with the latest, stunning hearing of the January 6 Committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol, as an aide to former President Donald Trump’s chief of staff tells all.

Also on the agenda for this week:

  • Surprising outcomes and the “Trump effect” in the Illinois primaries.
  • St. Louis Democrats want to use money from the American Recovery Act (ARPA) to help Missouri women get abortions.
  • The newly hired chief of staff for St. Louis County Executive Sam Page has abruptly resigned.
  • Another landmark Supreme Court decision – this one on the power of prayer.
  • Taking the fun out of the Fourth of July. Should you have the right to light fireworks?