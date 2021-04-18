Hancock & Kelley – Marches in Minnesota and more

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – This show is all about a lot of questions, and we have them, for John Hancock on the right and Michael Kelley on the left. They talk about a week where the world watched Minnesota, Democrats attempt to add more judges to the Supreme Court, and Republicans react to John Boehner’s new book.
The panel first addresses a week full of protests in Minnesota. There are more across the United States. Protestors say that they want to see a big change in how police work.
These latest marches are not about the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last summer. They are about another black man who died after being by an officer in another town, about 20 miles away. But the family and supporters of Daunte Wright, 20, killed by an officer in Brooklyn Center, Minneapolis will be just a few of millions watching the Derek Chauvin trial which could be in its final days.
The former Minneapolis police officer faces two murder charges and a manslaughter charge. He was caught on camera kneeling on George Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes before Floyd died. Closing arguments should start tomorrow.