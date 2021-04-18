Hancock & Kelley – Marches in Minnesota and more

Hancock & Kelley

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – This show is all about a lot of questions, and we have them, for John Hancock on the right and Michael Kelley on the left. They talk about a week where the world watched Minnesota, Democrats attempt to add more judges to the Supreme Court, and Republicans react to John Boehner’s new book.

The panel first addresses a week full of protests in Minnesota. There are more across the United States. Protestors say that they want to see a big change in how police work.

These latest marches are not about the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last summer. They are about another black man who died after being by an officer in another town, about 20 miles away. But the family and supporters of Daunte Wright, 20, killed by an officer in Brooklyn Center, Minneapolis will be just a few of millions watching the Derek Chauvin trial which could be in its final days.

The former Minneapolis police officer faces two murder charges and a manslaughter charge. He was caught on camera kneeling on George Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes before Floyd died. Closing arguments should start tomorrow.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News