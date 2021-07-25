Hancock & Kelley: Mask mandates and Capitol riot investigations

ST. LOUIS – This may sound like a topic from a year and a half ago, but a new mask mandate to combat the spread of COVID-19 goes into effect for St. Louis City and County on Monday. It remains unclear whether St. Louisans are willing to mask up again.

Also this week, St. Louis Congresswoman Cori Bush shows the world just how disgusting and ugly politics can be. The Democrat has tweeted a series of hateful messages she’s received in just the first few months of her first term. Messages calling not only for her removal from office but her death.

On the national scene, more fireworks this past week over the Congressional commission that will investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

And finally, Centene CEO Michael Neidorff tells the Business Journal, “I don’t want to move this company” from St. Louis. What can St. Louis leaders do to keep the Fortune 500 company in the region?