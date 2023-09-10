It was another Sunday morning of sometimes heated but always civil political debate on Hancock and Kelley on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023.

John Hancock, Republican consultant, and Michael Kelley, Democrat consultant, discussed the following topics:

St. Louis County is encouraging a return to masking in crowded areas with COVID cases on the rise, as a new medical study shows there’s no evidence masking slowed the pandemic. Even Dr. Anthony Fauci is walking back his past stances on the benefits of masking.

A new poll shows the Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate from Missouri, Lucas Kunce, narrowly trailing Republican incumbent Josh Hawley, 44%-43%. The Kunce campaign commissioned the poll but provided only positive background information about the two candidates prior to asking voters which man they would support.

The City of St. Louis bucks up to extend the much-hyped Cure Violence program, which has failed to deliver the promised results. The program will run for a fourth year, with total cost over those four years nearing $10 million.

U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona pays a visit to St. Louis and says Missouri school districts going to a four-day school week are not meeting the needs of students or the nation’s future. He seemed to sidestep the issue of parental involvement in school curriculum after uproar over issues like critical race theory and gender identity being taught in schools.

New polling shows an overwhelming majority (77%) of voters think President Joe Biden cannot handle a second term, and 69% of Democrats in the poll feel Mr. Biden is too old. Famed Democratic strategist James Carville says he cannot deny the poll is alarming.

At age 83, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announces she’s running for another term in Congress, extending her 36-year run as the Congresswoman representing San Francisco, California.

President Biden’s son, Hunter, will likely be indicted on a weapons charge before the end of the month by the same prosecutor who engineered the so-called sweetheart plea deal that would have let Biden off with a misdemeanor. A federal judge rejected that plea deal.

Our quote of the week was from Republican South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, who says she’s very interested in being Donald Trump’s running mate in 2024. She endorsed Trump on Friday night.

Remember, if It's Sunday in St. Louis, it's Hancock and Kelley on Fox 2.