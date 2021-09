JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – One of the most populous counties in Missouri has reached 50% full vaccination in the fight against COVID-19. St. Charles County joins Boone County, the city of Joplin, and St. Louis County to reach the mark.

Fourteen other jurisdictions in the state are at least 40% fully vaccinated: Franklin, Atchison, Jackson, Cole, Gasconade, Greene, Shelby, Nodaway, Montgomery, Cape Girardeau, and Christian counties, as well as Kansas City, Independence, and St. Louis City.