Hancock & Kelley: McCloskey gun case resolved, Parson’s latest bill signings, and Workhouse closes

ST. LOUIS – We could call this “Gun Week” on this edition of Hancock & Kelley. We start with a Republican candidate for the US Senate pleading guilty to a gun crime and saying he’d do it all again.

Attorneys Mark and Patricia McCloskey entered the national spotlight about a year ago when they pointed guns at protesters on their private street in St. Louis. They pleaded guilty to misdemeanors and received fines but no jail time.

Mr. McCloskey’s defiant public statement after the resolution of the case has the feel of a campaign ad. Does this help him, politically?

Also, Governor Mike Parson signed a bill this week that bans state and local police from enforcing any gun control laws that he says would violate the Second Amendment rights of Missourians. The US Justice Department has let him know that federal law supersedes Missouri law and that this could cost his state federal tax dollars in the future.

In addition, Gov. Parson signed into law new limits on public health orders in response to COVID lockdowns and talk of “vaccine passport” requirements. This comes as Missouri is now ranked the top state for new COVID cases, with the Delta variant spreading among the unvaccinated. Is this the right message for the governor to be sending the public? We discuss.

Our panel also discusses a political email scandal, not from Hillary Clinton or Democrats, but from the legal team and political allies of former President Donald Trump. Also, current President Joe Biden has his face-to-face meeting with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin.

The panel concludes talking about the closing of The Workhouse.