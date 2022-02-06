Hancock & Kelley: Military strike takes out ISIS leader

ST. LOUIS – We begin this week’s episode with a discussion on President Joe Biden and his ordering a military strike to take out the leader of ISIS.

Also on the show this week:

Former Vice President Mike Pence rebukes former President Donald Trump

“#GurlBye” is part of St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones’ response to a domestic abuse victim who was beaten and then scalded and scarred by hot soup.



Backlash for Missouri Governor Mike Parson, who last week said he’d only appoint someone with “Christian values” as the state’s health director.



And finally, Whoopi Goldberg walks back her comments on the Holocaust.