ST. LOUIS – We begin this week with a Missouri Supreme Court decision dealing a blow to Republican state Attorney General Andrew Bailey. Bailey is trying to keep Missouri voters from deciding whether abortion should be legal in the state. And an Illinois Supreme Court decision will set thousands of dangerous suspects in the St. Louis area and across the state.

Also on the agenda this week:

Is the ghost of former Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner haunting St. Louis? There’s a new top prosecutor, but violent crime suspects are still going free.

New revelations about President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, lead to new talk of impeachment.

It appears former President Donald Trump is in even deeper trouble with more legal defeats and most likely another federal indictment.

Missouri singer-songwriter Sheryl Crow weighs in on the sudden “Small Town” country music hysteria. It’s our Quote of the Week.