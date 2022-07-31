ST. LOUIS – We start with the shifting landscape in Missouri politics. Until recently, polls were showing former Governor Eric Greitens in the lead in the Republican primary. Some new polls show state Attorney General Eric Schmitt racing into the lead with Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler in second and Greitens trailing in third place.

Meanwhile, there’s been a major new development in the Democratic primary. Our FOX 2 poll shows Anheuser-Busch heiress Trudy Busch Valentine with a narrow lead over Marine veteran Lucas Kunce. According to the poll, 39% of likely Democrat voters polled will cast their ballot for Busch Valentine, with 35% of respondents supporting Kunce.

Busch Valentine had been slammed by ads tying her to the racist past of the Veiled Prophet organization, where she participated in the Veiled Prophet Ball. Even with that, the polls show her with a 48% “very favorable” view among Black voters, compared to just 16% for Kunce. In a major boost this week, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones announced her endorsement of Busch Valentine.

Also on the show today:

The January 6 Committee hearings continue, as the House select committee examines what role former President Donald Trump had in the attack on the United States Capitol. By May, the committee had interviewed more than 1,000 people, including some of Trump’s inner circle. The committee has already spent more than $2.5 million. It’s on pace to spend $9.3 million by the end of the year.

Hundreds of car owners from one end of St. Louis County to the other, as well as St. Louis City, St. Charles, and other areas, have been hit by roving bands of thieves breaking into vehicles and leaving owners with a mess.

In a major action this week, the Federal Reserve announced a rate hike. Many experts say we are either in or very near a recession. Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell announced the Fed was raising rates by 75 basis points; in effect raising prices on nearly everything you buy like cars and houses and credit cards. The rate hikes are intended to slow the economy and reduce the current high inflation rates. Some fear the Fed tightening could push the country into a recession if we’re not already there.