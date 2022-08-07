ST. LOUIS – We begin with Tuesday’s Missouri primary elections. State Attorney General Eric Schmitt won the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate and immediately set the tone for his run against Democrat and Anheuser-Busch heiress Trudy Busch Valentine.

Also on the show this morning:

The primaries are behind us, at last, but the top story in the nation may be the vote on abortion rights in neighboring Kansas.

Our quote of the week is from former President Donald Trump with his endorsement of “Eric” in the Missouri Senate race.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi sparks international panic with a trip to Taiwan.

And is it too soon to ask, “Who will be our presidential nominees in 2024?”