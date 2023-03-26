ST. LOUIS – New legislation approved by the Missouri Senate bans gender-affirming medical procedures and medications, like puberty blockers, for minors, and requires young transgender athletes to only play on sports teams matching the gender on their birth certificates. The state attorney general is also filing an emergency rule to restrict gender-affirming care for minors.

Is legalized sports betting finally coming to Missouri?

Former President Donald Trump’s legal troubles have him once again echoing a familiar refrain: “fake news.”

More than four months after Missouri voters legalized recreational marijuana use, St. Louis County is considering new restrictions and new taxes. County Executive Sam Page says the county council may ban smoking marijuana in county parks, under the county’s clean air code.

In our quote of the week: are Russia and China getting too cozy for comfort in the United States?