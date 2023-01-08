ST. LOUIS – After an epic fight that saw Republican lawmakers seemingly about to come to blows, we have a new Speaker of the House.

Also on the agenda this week:

Former Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt was sworn in as the state’s new United States Senator on Wednesday. Two days later, his colleague, Senator Josh Hawley, learned who his top Democrat challenger might be.

President Joe Biden is finally headed to the southern border.

The Missouri Legislature swings back into session, with two issues already on the radar: legalized sports betting and property taxes.

Plus, Monday is Day 1 for St. Louis City’s new police chief, as criminals remind us all why the city has long been known as one of America’s most dangerous places.