ST. LOUIS – It was another Sunday morning of sometimes heated but always civil political debate on Hancock and Kelley, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024. Republican consultant John Hancock and Democratic consultant Michael Kelley discuss the following topics:
- St. Louis County drops $90,000 on a new logo and branding as the county executive calls for tax hikes.
- St. Louis City’s highly-paid but rarely seen police chief issues a report card after his first year on the job.
- Surviving Iowa: The first 2024 presidential election contest is now just hours away. Which candidates will be left in the Republican primary?
- How can Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin be off work and in a hospital for days without telling the president? Did Austin go AWOL? It’s our quote of the week.
- We’ll also get into efforts to eliminate St. Louis’ city income tax, Hunter Biden’s surprise visit to Congress, and trouble for the district attorney who’s prosecuting Donald Trump in Georgia.