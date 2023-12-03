It was another Sunday morning of sometimes heated but always civil political debate on Hancock and Kelley on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023.

Republican consultant John Hancock and Democrat consultant Michael Kelley discuss the following topics:

A Republican Missouri state representative calls for a ban on Palestinian refugees fleeing Gaza and the Israel-Hamas war resettling in Missouri.

St. Louis Congresswoman Cori Bush stands with hunger strikers outside the White House in support of a permanent cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war, as we learn that Israeli intelligence knew of detailed Hamas plans to attack Israel long before the October 7 terrorist strike.

Bush is not alone in facing a primary election challenge. Defeated Republican candidate for Illinois Governor Darren Bailey is now taking aim at five-term Republican Congressman Mike Bost, who represents the largest share of the St. Louis area in Illinois.

The former Workhouse jail in the City of St. Louis has become an eyesore and a public safety hazard just 1.5 years after being shut down by Mayor Tishaura Jones. She has trumpeted the closure as a hallmark of her first term.

Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis squared off against California Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom in a debate on Fox News.

The U.S. House of Representatives expels Republican Congressman George Santos.

Our Quote of the Week was from Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts on the passing of former Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, the first woman to ever serve on the court. Hancock and Kelley also shared their thoughts on the passing of former first lady Rosalynn Carter and former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger.