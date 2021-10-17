Hancock & Kelley: Parson goes after Post-Dispatch and the search for a new St. Louis police chief

ST. LOUIS – Elliott Davis welcomes John Hancock and Michael Kelley to discuss the following issues this week:

In a stunning development, Missouri Governor Mike Parson is going the city’s major daily newspaper, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

A journalist with the Post-Dispatch discovered a weakness in the security of information on a website maintained by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE). The paper was able to access personal information that could have been accessed by the public and, presumably, bad actors.

The paper even alerted the state to the problem before publishing the story.

That didn’t stop the governor from blasting the paper and saying he was referring the paper and its reporters for prosecution.

Perhaps one of the biggest stunners of the week was the sudden dismissal of Cardinals manager Mike Shildt.

Shildt, 53, spent three-and-a-half seasons as the club’s manager. He’d been with the organization since 2004 in various capacities and was promoted to manager in 2018.

The Cardinals had just come off a franchise-record 17-game winning streak and made the playoffs, but the team came up short in the NL Wild Card game. The reason for the dismissal? “Philosophical differences,” according to Team President John Mozeliak, who said the front office determined the conflicting views could not be mended.

Crime is certainly one of the biggest issues in St. Louis at the moment. Police Chief John Hayden is stepping down and retiring at a time of too many murders.

The search is on for a new chief.

Hayden has presided over a time when murders soared in the city and he couldn’t quite get a handle on how to bring those numbers down.

While crime is down somewhat in the city now, officials admit it’s still way too high. Chaos seems to engulf the city at times.

And then there’s the matter of a high number of officers leaving the police department some likely because of what seems to be tepid support for police from other city officials.

It’s against this backdrop that the city must find a new chief.

A controversial move by President Joe Biden, which he says will bring down COVID cases. His administration is requiring private companies with 100 or more employees to vaccinate their staff against COVID-19. Those who aren’t vaccinated must agree to be regularly tested or face termination.