ST. LOUIS – Hurricane Ian roared ashore in Florida as a category 4 storm, packing winds of 145 miles per hour, with historic surges and flooding, leaving a wide swath of destruction in its wake across a number of states.

At least 64 people are dead so far, thousands have been stranded, and millions have been left without power. This morning, we want to take a look at lessons learned from another historic hurricane – 2005’s Hurricane Katrina. That storm left some 1,800 dead, causing $125 billion in damage.

Also on the show this week:

The St. Louis Archdiocese sent two parishes reeling when it announced the closing of two Catholic high schools.

Election day coming up fast in about a month and a half. A new poll in the Missouri Senate race gives Republican Eric Schmitt an 11-point lead over Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine.

Governor Mike Parson called the legislature back in special session to take up his pledge to cut taxes.

According to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll in late September, President Joe Biden’s poll numbers inched higher. Though he still remains deeply unpopular with weeks to go before the midterm elections.