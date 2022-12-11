ST. LOUIS – Good Sunday morning. Welcome to “Hancock & Kelley,” where we dive into the top issues of the week.

First on the show this week, the U.S. agrees to a prisoner swap with Russia. Russia gets a deadly arms dealer in exchange for women’s basketball star Brittney Griner. Meanwhile, discharged Marine Paul Whelan remains stuck in a Russian prison.

Also on the show this week:

Former St. Louis Aldermanic President Lewis Reed and aldermen Jeffrey Boyd and John Collins-Muhammad have been sentenced to federal prison for seeking and accepting bribes in office.

Former President Donald Trump wants to terminate parts of the U.S. Constitution.

Democrats win the big Georgia Senate race, but also lose, as a senator leaves the party and goes independent. So who’s in control of the chamber?

And St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones pushes her plan for reparations.