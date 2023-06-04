ST. LOUIS – We begin with the debt ceiling breakthrough, and the bizarre alliances among the St. Louis area congressional delegation. Democrat Cori Bush, Republicans Josh Hawley, Eric Schmitt, and Mary Miller, all voted no. Meanwhile, Republicans Jason Smith, Ann Wagner, and Blaine Luetkemeyer joined Illinois Democrats Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin in voting for the deal.

Also on the show this week:

After years of dysfunction, a new St. Louis Circuit Attorney is sworn-in and says failure is not an option when it comes to prosecuting criminals.

At long last, a local police department cracks down on people driving with expired temp tags – it’s Ferguson.

President Joe Biden takes a tumble at the Air Force Academy commencement. GOP opponents have had plenty to say about that.

In our quote of the week, Major League Baseball players say the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Pride month plans go too far.