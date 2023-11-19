ST. LOUIS — It was another Sunday morning of sometimes heated but always civil political debate on Hancock and Kelley, Sunday, November 19, 2023.

John Hancock, Republican consultant, on the right and Michael Kelley, Democratic consultant, on the left took on the following topics:

A Republican U.S. Senator and the Teamsters President nearly come to blows during a Senate Committee Hearing.

Our Quote of the Week from Republican candidate for Missouri Governor, State Sen. Bill Eigel, says outgoing GOP Governor, Mike Parson, is too soft on Democrats …

The St. Charles County Council is considering a resolution in support of keeping illegal immigrants out of the county.

Missouri Attorney General, Andrew Bailey, releases a scathing report on former St. Louis Circuit Attorney, Kim Gardner, and pushes the state to ban people who resign from office from running for that office again.

GOP and Democrat congressional leaders stand holding hands raised high along with tens of the thousands of demonstrators in the nation’s capital in support of Israel.

Trending on Tik-Tok, young Americans sympathizing with Osama Bin Laden and his 20 year old “Letter to America” seeking to justify the mass murder of nearly 3,000 Americans by flying hijacked airplanes into buildings on September 11, 2001.

President Biden tells a roomful of world economic leaders at the APEC summit in San Francisco that Democrat California Governor, Gavin Newsom, could probably take President Biden’s job if Newsom so desires.

GOP Presidential Candidate, Nikki Haley, is rising above the field of candidates hoping to challenge runway frontrunner, former President Donald Trump.

