ST. LOUIS – We begin with a renewed focus on violent crime after horrendous crimes left five people dead about four hours away in Memphis, Tennessee. The two suspects both have violent criminal records but were released early after reaching plea deals in their cases.

Also on the show this week:

Illinois is abolishing cash bail as violent crime soars and recent murderous crimes in Memphis shine a new light on criminal justice reform.

The world remembers England’s Queen Elizabeth II and turns a skeptical eye toward her son, King Charles III.

It’s a big legal win for former President Donald Trump with the appointment of a special master in the Mar-a-Lago documents case.

Ukrainian flags are rising over reclaimed territory as the war marks 200 days. A counter-offensive from Ukrainian troops has dealt a heavy blow to Russian aggressors, sweeping them out of areas seized in the early days of the Russian invasion. Moscow has now ordered a pull-back from the city of Kharkiv.

And debating the debate in Missouri’s U.S. Senate race – the candidates are really sniping at one another now.