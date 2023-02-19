ST. LOUIS – We begin with President Joe Biden trying to make sense of the nation’s new policy—or lack thereof—on shooting down balloons. The United States has taken down four balloons in the past few weeks, three of which may have been American.

After possibly bungling a toxic train derailment and environmental in disaster in Ohio, the EPA tells people to “trust your government.”

Embattled St. Louis prosecutor, Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, goes on television after pushing to free a man who spent decades in prison for a murder he did not commit.

In our quote of the week, St. Louis aldermen look to use the NFL settlement money to “right historic wrongs,” and they’re not talking about football.