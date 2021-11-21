Hancock & Kelley: Rittenhouse verdict fallout

ST. LOUIS – We open this week’s Hancock and Kelley with a discussion about a trial in Kenosha, Wisconsin that has garnered worldwide attention. After four days of deliberations, a jury returned a “not guilty” verdict against Kyle Rittenhouse, who shot three people—fatally wounding two of them—during protests in 2020. Did the jury get this right?

Also on the show:

  • The high cost of Thanksgiving has Republicans referring to inflation as the “Biden tax.”
  • St. Louis Congresswoman Cori Bush says white supremacists opened fire at her and fellow demonstrators during the Ferguson protests.
  • And is “cancel culture” to blame for recently scrapped plans for a political fundraiser in St. Charles featuring Donald Trump Jr.?

