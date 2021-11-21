Hancock & Kelley: Rittenhouse verdict fallout

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The snow in the winter months can be pretty to look at but it could also make driving conditions quite dangerous. AAA officials say they get thousands of calls for help during the winter months. Although, it's best to just stay at home when the weather gets too dicey to travel, if you have to be on the roads here are some ways you can stay safe out there.

Before heading out this winter, it's a good idea to check your battery life, windshield wipers for wear and tear, windshield fluid, and make sure you have enough tread on those tires. You should always drive at a safe speed and leave plenty of room between you and the car in front about five cars in length.