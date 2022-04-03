ST. LOUIS – We begin this episode with the story that’s dominated the news – the Russo-Ukrainian War.

The newest face-to-face peace talks between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators happened this week. The two sides agreed to continue talking. At the end of the session, Russia vowed to pull back some of its troops around Kyiv.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he would end the war if Ukraine agrees to recognize his control over Crimea and if Kyiv promised neutrality. Both Ukrainian and U.S. officials saying they’re not inclined to trust Putin after the slaughter so far in Ukraine.

Also on the show this week:

Some St. Louis-area political races may get a lot more exciting. Last-minute filings for the August primary in Missouri revealed a few surprises.

Here’s an issue we heard a lot about after the murder of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer – the “defund the police” movement. For a time, it seemed like it was gaining steam in many communities. But over the last year or so, many communities across the nation have seen a huge spike in crime and killing. Those same communities, including Minneapolis, are calling for more resources for police, like higher pay to stop the loss of so many officers.

It was just a week ago but it sent shockwaves around the world; it’s the infamous Will Smith slap at the Academy Awards. Now, Smith is resigning from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.