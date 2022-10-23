ST. LOUIS – Good Sunday morning. Welcome to “Hancock & Kelley,” where we dive into the top issues of the week.

First on the show this week, a Florissant school contaminated by radioactive waste makes national headlines and unites political enemies in Congresswoman Cori Bush and Senator Josh Hawley.

Also on the program:

President Joe Biden turns to St. Louis to power the future of electric vehicles, but will it register with voters?

Candidates don’t seem to debate anymore, but we’ve got a big one coming in this very studio – the St. Louis County Executive’s race.

NFL owners stick it to one of their own, Rams owner Enos Stanley Kroenke, for moving his team from St. Louis to Los Angeles.

British Prime Minister Liz Truss announces she’s quitting after just 45 days in office.