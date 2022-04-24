ST. LOUIS – We begin with news clouds circling over Republicans in Washington regarding the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. A recording has surfaced featuring Congressman Kevin McCarthy—an ally of former President Donald Trump—talking about encouraging Trump to resign the presidency.

Also on the episode this week:

Our aging political class. How old is too old to be an elected leader in America?

Are math textbooks teaching critical race theory?

Missouri taxpayers may soon be getting $500 to $1000 checks from the state. Can that be a bad thing?

Former long-time St. Louis Congressman Lacy Clay says he will not support Cori Bush in her re-election bid.

And St. Louis police and the mayor appear to waving the white flag. St. Louis’s signature drive, Leonor K. Sullivan, in front of the Gateway Arch looks like something from a war-torn country. It’s been closed and blockaded to combat unruly crowds and rampant gunfire. Is that the answer?